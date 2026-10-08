House of blogger who showed off her wealth on the internet is burglarized

·53·World
House of blogger who showed off her wealth on the internet is burglarized

In India, thieves broke into the house of a woman who likes to flaunt her jewelry and valuable items on social media. As a result of the incident, many of her valuables, including jewelry and cash, were stolen.

Rachna Gurjar is an Indian influencer who gained popularity on YouTube and other social networks by showcasing her cash, gold, and jewelry. Recently, she lost her precious jewelry and other wealth due to thieves who broke into her house.

It is reported that the incident occurred at night while Gurjar and her family members were sleeping in their house located in the Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh state.

A group of unknown individuals cut the fence around the property and entered the courtyard. They then went inside the house and locked the door of the room where the family members were sleeping from the outside.

According to the influencer, she and her husband sensed that something was wrong at around 04:00. One of them woke up and noticed that the room door was closed. They tried to open the door, but seeing that it was locked, they became worried. After that, they called relatives living in a neighboring house and informed them that they were trapped inside the room.

Eventually managing to get out of the room, Rachna and her husband saw that a burglary had taken place in the house. Storage areas were ransacked, and jewelry and cash were missing. Even a box of energy drinks was taken by the thieves.

The woman shows off her gold jewelry and packs her things into a suitcase.

Rachna Gurjar stated that the total value of the stolen items was 8–10 lakh rupees, which is approximately $8,000–$10,500.

“They locked us in the room and then committed the theft. They took gold and silver jewelry, cash, and a box of energy drinks. Their total value was about 8–10 lakh rupees. They also changed the direction of the CCTV cameras so their faces wouldn't be caught on camera. They probably did this with the help of a lathi — a bamboo stick,” Gurjar said.

Law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the incident. The identities of the suspects have not yet been established.

One of the main focuses of the investigators is related to Rachna Gurjar's activity on social media. The influencer recently filmed videos inside her home, showcasing jewelry and a stack of cash. She has nearly 100,000 followers on social media.

According to police assumptions, such posts and videos may have attracted the attention of thieves and caused her home to be targeted.

Currently, the police are trying to identify the masked individuals caught on Rachna's surveillance cameras. The incident sparked heated discussions among internet users about the safety of demonstrating wealth, valuables, and living conditions on social networks.

Rachna GurjarMadhya-PradeshShivpuriBurglary
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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