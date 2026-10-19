Blogger who terrorized people with a syringe in Paris sentenced to prison

·4·World
Blogger who terrorized people with a syringe in Paris sentenced to prison

A French TikTok blogger has been sentenced to six months in prison for terrorizing people on the streets of Paris by pretending to inject them with an empty syringe. His videos, which went viral on social media, sparked widespread public outrage.

The blogger, known by the pseudonym Amin Mojito and whose real name is Ilan M., gained popularity after filming and posting videos of himself attempting to prick random passersby with a syringe on the streets of Paris. These incidents occurred at a time when there was already heightened fear among the public regarding syringe-based attacks.

The blogger was charged with "violence with a weapon, which did not result in incapacity for work." Despite this, he tried to justify his actions, claiming he never intended to harm anyone. He stated that he had seen similar pranks in videos from other countries, including Spain and Portugal, and replicated them to gain fame.

However, prosecutors noted that these "pranks" had a severe psychological impact on some victims. Some people were even forced to seek medical attention to check their mental state.

“I thought about myself, not others”

Ilan M. expressed regret for his actions during the trial. He admitted to imitating videos he saw online and said he had not considered how negatively these actions could affect others.

“I had the terrible idea of carrying out such pranks by imitating things I saw on the internet in Spain and Portugal. I didn't think it could harm people. That was my mistake — I didn't think about others, I only thought about myself,” Ilan M. said in court.

The prosecution confirmed that no actual injections were administered during the blogger's stunts. The 27-year-old man had not removed the protective cap from the syringe. However, the prosecution argued that whether he acted deliberately or without understanding the consequences, he created an atmosphere of fear that encouraged attacks against strangers.

Many victims of these pranks suffered psychological trauma. One victim described the experience of thinking they had been infected with a virus as a "nightmare."

The court assessed the blogger's actions as serious

Amin Mojito's lawyer asked the court for leniency. However, the judge concluded that the blogger's actions contributed to an atmosphere of fear in society. Interestingly, the number of formal police complaints regarding his actions was not high.

According to the court's decision, Ilan M. was sentenced to 12 months in prison. Six months of this sentence will be served in actual custody, while the remaining six months are suspended.

This incident demonstrated that pranks performed to gain more attention on social media can have serious consequences. Especially when actions that appear to threaten people's lives and safety cannot be accepted as mere entertainment videos.

ParisAmin MojitoSpainPortugalTikTok
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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