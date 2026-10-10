Seven-story building collapses in Istanbul, five people killed

In the Maltepe district of Istanbul, Turkey, the lower three floors of a seven-story residential building collapsed. As a result of the incident, five people died and 10 people were rescued alive from under the rubble.

The incident occurred on the morning of October 8 on Dogu Street in the Cevizli neighborhood. The lower floors of the building collapsed for unknown reasons. Following this, rescuers, firefighters, police, and medical personnel arrived at the scene.

During the rescue operations, 10 people were pulled out alive from under the rubble. While the bodies of two people were initially found, the bodies of three more people were later discovered. Among the dead is a five-year-old girl.

Search and rescue operations coordinated by Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) have been completed. It was reported that the debris removal work was also finished on October 10.

An investigation into the incident has been launched. Initial reports stated that the cause of the building's collapse was unknown.