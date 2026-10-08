October 8 - Important events, holidays and historical dates that changed the world calendar

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October 8 - Important events, holidays and historical dates that changed the world calendar

Every day in the calendar is marked by events that made a unique turning point in human history, important political decisions, and interesting discoveries. The date of October 8 also stands out with serious changes in our national history, steps that affected global security, and noteworthy dates celebrated worldwide.

Below is a collection of the top events and historical chronicle of this day.

International and national holidays

Several important and unusual dates are celebrated around the world on October 8:

  • International Pediatrics Day: A day dedicated to protecting children's health, raising a healthy generation, and recognizing the labor of pediatric doctors;

  • World Octopus Day: An environmental date dedicated to the ecosystem of octopuses, one of the most mysterious and intelligent marine creatures on our planet;

  • Grandmothers Day in Germany: A national holiday aimed at showing affection and care for family values and representatives of the older generation;

  • Children's Day in Iran: A special date dedicated to the rights and social protection of the younger generation in the country.

Pages of history: What is this day remembered for?

Sensational events that took place on October 8 in various centuries:

  • 1873: The first special women's prison in US history began its operations;

  • 1893: The legendary Coca-Cola brand, which became one of the most popular soft drinks worldwide, officially began industrial-scale production;

  • 1920: It was announced that a new political structure in the history of our region — the Bukhara People's Soviet Republic — was established;

  • 2006: North Korea (DPRK) successfully conducted its first-ever underground nuclear weapon test in history, creating a sharp turning point in global geopolitics.

Hero of the day: Birthdays

  • October 8, 1958: Ursula von der Leyen was born, one of the most influential figures in modern European politics, former German Minister of Defense, and serving as the President of the European Commission since July 2, 2019.

These events that took place on October 8 have had a profound impact on world politics, culture, and our daily lives, becoming an integral part of history.

October 8Ursula von der LeyenInternational Pediatrics DayWorld Octopus Day
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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