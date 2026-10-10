King of Thailand's wife independently pilots JAS 39C Gripen fighter jet (video)

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King of Thailand's wife independently pilots JAS 39C Gripen fighter jet (video)

The Thai royal family has presented a historic event that captured the attention of the international community and aviation enthusiasts. Thai Queen Suthida Vajiralongkorn independently piloted the JAS 39C Gripen supersonic multirole fighter jet of the country's air force on her own, without a co-pilot, for the first time.

This successful flight demonstrated the Queen's high-level ability to operate complex military equipment and her professional training.

Personal preparation for the flight and the King's direct supervision

The process of operating the complex military aircraft followed all strict safety protocols:

  • Pre-flight personal inspection: Before sitting in the cockpit, Queen Suthida personally inspected the technical condition and control systems of the fighter jet;

  • Under the King's gaze: All stages of the flight, particularly taking to the skies and precisely landing on the designated runway, were closely monitored by her husband, King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand, right from the airfield;

  • Welcoming with a bouquet: After the aircraft successfully landed, the head of state personally and solemnly greeted his wife on the runway with a bouquet of flowers.

Highest recognition: "Gripen Order Golden Patch" golden insignia

The successfully completed flight was duly appreciated by the state and military command:

  • Golden insignia awarded: In recognition of the Queen's high skill and bravery, the King solemnly presented her with the honorary "Gripen Order Golden Patch" golden insignia;

  • Status of women in the armed forces: This historic flight gained profound significance not only as a personal achievement of the Queen, but also as a symbol of the important role and potential of women in the Thai armed forces.

The Thai royal family has once again proven that, alongside state governance and official duties, they possess serious training in the field of professional military aviation.

Maha VajiralongkornJAS 39C GripenQueen of ThailandWomen in the Armed Forces
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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