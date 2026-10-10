Natural wonder: Rare two-headed, four-eyed snake found in India

An unusually appearance snake was found in the Dhanpur area, Dahod district, in the Indian state of Gujarat. The reptile, which has two heads and four eyes on a single body, was rescued by specialists.

According to representatives of the Dahod Prakruti Mitra Mandal group, which participated in saving the snake, each of its heads has a separate nervous system. This is considered one of the unique biological characteristics of the rare creature.

Experts note that the discovered snake may belong to the wolf snake species. They believe it is very likely the first time such a two-headed snake has been encountered in this region.

Two-headed creatures are extremely rare in nature. Such a condition may be related to specific anomalies during embryonic development. This discovery has attracted the attention of specialists and nature enthusiasts.