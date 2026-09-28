Man amazes everyone by giving artificial respiration to unconscious snake

·67·World
Man amazes everyone by giving artificial respiration to unconscious snake

In India, a man tried to save an unconscious snake by giving it artificial respiration. A video capturing his unusual actions quickly spread on social media, sparking great interest among users.

The incident took place in the city of Vapi, Gujarat state. According to reports, the snake was found motionless after falling into water mixed with chemicals.

The man took the snake out of the water and tried to revive it. To do this, he used the mouth-to-mouth resuscitation method.

The rescue efforts lasted for several minutes. After that, signs of movement began to appear in the snake, and it was reported that after some time it regained consciousness.

The video depicting the process of saving the snake went viral on social media. Users who watched the footage expressed amazement and various reactions to the man's attempt to save the snake.

The unusual rescue incident gained significant attention on the internet. The video clip was widely shared on various social platforms, further increasing interest in the rescue of the snake.

VapiGujarat stateSnake rescueResuscitating a snake
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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