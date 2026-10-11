Telegram founder Pavel Durov turns 42: How did he conquer the world?

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Telegram founder Pavel Durov turns 42: How did he conquer the world?

Pavel Durov, the founder of the Telegram messenger, programmer, and entrepreneur, celebrated his 42nd birthday on October 10, 2026. He was born on October 10, 1984, and has become one of the most prominent figures in the world of modern technology.

Durov initially gained recognition in Russia by creating the "VKontakte" social network. In 2013, together with his brother Nikolai Durov, he founded the Telegram messenger. The platform gained popularity due to its capabilities for instant messaging, sending large files, and reaching a wide audience through channels and groups.

One of the key features of Telegram is its special emphasis on the privacy of user data and communication. However, the level of privacy varies depending on the type of chat: standard chats and secret chats do not use the same protection methods.

Today, Telegram is one of the major platforms used for news, education, business, and daily communication in various countries around the world. Pavel Durov is also frequently discussed for his views on independence, internet freedom, and user privacy.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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