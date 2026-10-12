USA plans to create a windowless passenger aircraft

·50·World
USA plans to create a windowless passenger aircraft

US-based startup JetZero is developing the Z4 passenger aircraft, which differs from conventional planes in its appearance and aerodynamic structure. Designed with a blended wing-body configuration, this aircraft will have a shape reminiscent of a stingray.

According to the company, the Z4 is designed to carry approximately 250 passengers. Its main advantage is that it consumes up to 50 percent less fuel than conventional aircraft and reduces harmful gas emissions into the atmosphere. This is expected to be achieved through the aircraft's unique aerodynamic shape.

One of the notable aspects of the project is the design of the passenger cabin. Some presentations have put forward the idea of using digital screens to display outside views instead of traditional portholes. However, there is no precise information yet regarding the final version of this solution.

JetZero plans to carry out the first test flight of its full-scale demonstration aircraft in 2027. Commercial commissioning of the Z4 aircraft is scheduled for the early 2030s.

For now, the Z4 is in the development stage. Therefore, the fuel efficiency and new features offered to passengers must be confirmed during practical tests.

JetZeroZ4 aircraftfuel efficiencyfirst test in 2027
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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