US President Donald Trump made another series of sharp statements regarding the policies of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Speaking at a press conference at the Andrews military base, the White House head warned that Kyiv's actions could cause serious harm to American farmers and the global fuel market.

Trump emphasized that strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on oil processing enterprises in Russia are triggering a global shortage of diesel fuel.

Strikes on oil refineries and Trump's demand: "This must be stopped"

The US president recalled that Washington has issued official warnings on this matter several times:

Threat to farmers' interests: "Zelenskyy wants to cause problems for our farmers regarding diesel fuel, because Russia covers a large share of global diesel supplies," Trump said;

Ignoring warnings: According to the White House chief, Washington demanded that Kyiv refrain from attacking Russian oil infrastructure: "I told him: do whatever you want, just don't hit the oil refineries. But he does as he pleases, and he must stop this immediately";

Call for leadership change: Trump openly stated that a new leader is needed to achieve a peace agreement in Ukraine: "I suggest finding a new leader who can make a deal. Because Zelenskyy could have reached many agreements, but for some reason he doesn't want to".

Conversation with Putin and the 3 million tons diesel contract

These harsh statements intensified following a telephone conversation between the US and Russian presidents on October 9:

Fuel flow to the global market: Vladimir Putin, following the conversation with Trump, announced that an agreement had been reached for Russia to supply a total of 3 million tons of diesel to the American and global markets in the near future;

Currounding market prices: Washington explains this step by the need to prevent a sharp spike in fuel prices and to protect the domestic economy.

Zelenskyy's response: "This is an investment in the war"

Kyiv was quick to react to the fuel agreement between Washington and Moscow:

Sharp rejection: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy severely criticized the US for allowing Russian diesel fuel onto the global market;

"War investment": Zelenskyy assessed this measure as a direct financing of aggression and an "investment in the war machine," emphasizing that this would lead to a weakening of sanctions policy.

This sharp dispute that has arisen between Washington and Kyiv over the fuel market and military strategy demonstrates that diplomatic relations between allies are facing a serious test.