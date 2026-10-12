In Guatemala, 15-year-old girl comes back to life inside coffin during funeral service (video)

·79·World
In Guatemala, 15-year-old girl comes back to life inside coffin during funeral service (video)

In Guatemala, a 15-year-old girl named Yuleydi regained consciousness during her funeral service, eight hours after her father believed she had died. Zakon.kz reported on this.

According to the publication, the girl felt unwell in the car on the way to a medical center. Her father, an evangelical pastor, checked her pulse and breathing, but did not notice any signs of life. At the same time, a doctor did not confirm the girl's death, and no official death certificate was issued.

Relatives organized a farewell ceremony at home. When the girl's mother leaned over the coffin, she felt movement inside. Afterward, loved ones opened the coffin lid and helped the girl get out.

"I thank God and my parents for surviving," Yuleydi said.

According to foreign media reports, the girl has been at home since regaining consciousness and is reportedly recovering. Guatemalan authorities have not yet commented on the incident.

YuleydiGuatemalaZakon.kzevangelical pastor
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