Billionaire's wife compared to a robot: her movements spark heated discussions on the internet

Susan Dell, the wife of Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell, has sparked heated discussions on social media following her visit to the White House.

On October 7, the Dell family discussed a $6.25 billion charitable initiative for children with US President Donald Trump. During the meeting, Susan's demeanor and movements caught the attention of internet users.

Some users who watched the video circulating on social media described her movements as unusual, even comparing her to a robot. Others compared old and new photos of Susan Dell, discussing changes in her appearance. Some also speculated about plastic surgery procedures.

However, there is no reliable evidence to confirm claims that Susan Dell is a robot or has undergone plastic surgery. Therefore, these opinions remain nothing more than speculations on social media.

It is worth noting that Susan and Michael Dell's visit was related to an initiative to fund savings accounts for children. Their charitable pledge amounts to $6.25 billion.