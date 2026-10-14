12 Senators Demand Trump Cancel Russian Diesel Deal

A serious wave of opposition has begun on the US political scene following a fuel deal between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Twelve influential senators from Congress — six Democrats and six Republicans — have united to send an official appeal to the US president, urging an immediate abandonment of the Russian diesel agreement.

According to reports by DW, the letter signed under the leadership of Senator Richard Blumenthal explicitly emphasizes that this deal will not lower gasoline and fuel prices for ordinary Americans, but rather open up a new revenue source for the Kremlin to finance the war in Ukraine.

"This deal must be cancelled": The sharp stance of the senators

In their appeal, the senators noted that they are in favor of ending the war, but this process should not be resolved in favor of the aggressor:

Additional funding for the military system: According to the senators, the lifting of US sanctions on Russian diesel will increase the revenues of Putin's war machine and create opportunities to launch new strikes on Ukrainian cities;

Sharp political assessment: "This deal is a gift to our rival and an open betrayal of our allies. It must be cancelled immediately," the letter sent to the president stresses;

American families will not benefit: The authors of the document scientifically and economically substantiated that the return of Russian diesel to the global market will not bring any significant relief to the US population suffering from inflation and high prices;

Firm pressure against China and Russia: Instead of easing positions, the senators urged Trump to step up economic restrictions against Russia and the countries supporting it, particularly China, by utilizing powers within the framework of the law on sanctions against Russia and Iran.

Who signed the document?

The list of those opposing the deal is notable for uniting heavy-weight politicians from both major parties:

Democrats: Richard Blumenthal, Jeanne Shaheen, Richard Durbin, Sheldon Whitehouse, Jack Reed, and Christopher Coons;

Republicans: Mitch McConnell, Thom Tillis, Susan Collins, Alan Stuart Armstrong, Lisa Murkowski, and John Cornyn.

It is reported that copies of this official letter were also sent to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who are directly responsible for implementing the decisions.

Details of the Trump-Putin deal: Diesel is already in the ocean

Donald Trump had announced that this major deal was reached following telephone negotiations with Vladimir Putin on October 9:

Delivery volume and stages: In the initial stage, Russian companies are expected to ship over 300,000 tons, another 500,000 tons in November, and then up to 1 million tons of diesel. The possibility of delivering another 3 million tons in the future was also expressed;

Suspension of sanctions: The US Department of the Treasury has already officially issued a special general license suspending restrictions related to the import of Russian diesel until April 2027 ;

First cargo dispatched: According to reports by Russia's "Vesti" program, the first batch of fuel departed from the port of Saint Petersburg on October 12 and is heading toward the US East Coast.

Such unanimous discontent from bipartisan members of Congress may force the White House to reconsider the decisions made or enter into a serious political compromise with the senators.