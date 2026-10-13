Calf born with legs growing out of its head operated on in Australia

In Australia, a calf born with two extra legs growing out of its head has amazed veterinarians. Initially, euthanizing the animal, named Spider, was also considered, but specialists decided to give it another chance. As a result, the surgical operation was successful. This was reported by ABC News.

The incident took place in the Australian state of Queensland. Experts note that cases of cattle being born with extra limbs do occur. However, what sets Spider apart is that the extra limbs formed not on its body, but directly on its head.

Imke Tammen, a staff member at the Sydney School of Veterinary Science at the University of Sydney, stated that the exact cause of this unusual phenomenon is not yet known. Scientists point to the “parasitic twin” phenomenon as one of the likely causes.

This condition can occur during the early stages of embryonic development, where tissues from one twin are absorbed into the body of the other. As a result, there is a possibility that extra limbs may form on the animal's body. However, specialists have not yet confirmed whether this exact process took place in Spider.

In addition, genetic factors may also be responsible for the appearance of the extra legs. In some cattle breeds, such congenital defects are associated with specific hereditary mutations. Furthermore, other disruptions in embryonic development can lead to similar anomalies.

Veterinarian Megan Smith said that in her 20-year career, she has encountered such a case for the first time. Concerned about its future condition, Spider's owners initially considered the option of euthanasia.

However, the veterinarians preferred to try and save the calf. As the animal grew, the extra legs could have interfered with its movement and balance. Therefore, it was decided to surgically remove them.

The operation lasted about 90 minutes and concluded successfully. After the procedure, Spider quickly recovered and was returned to its mother.