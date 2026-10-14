"If the opposition comes, a Palestinian state will be created": Netanyahu with a sharp statement ahead of the election

·6·World
"If the opposition comes, a Palestinian state will be created": Netanyahu with a sharp statement ahead of the election

Tensions are mounting in Israeli political circles ahead of the parliamentary elections. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued an urgent warning to voters, emphasizing that if opposition forces win the upcoming elections, it could pave the way for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The head of the government noted that his rivals coming to power would fundamentally alter the country's national security and the direction of its military operations.

"Troops will be withdrawn, no measures will be taken against Iran"

Netanyahu expressed a number of sharp views regarding the opposition's potential policies:

  • The creation of a Palestinian state: According to the Prime Minister, if the current opposition wins the election, it will agree to Palestinian independence and its establishment as a separate state;

  • Withdrawal from fronts: He claimed that opposition forces would halt ongoing military operations in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip and completely withdraw Israeli troops from these territories;

  • Silence towards Tehran: Netanyahu also stressed that a new potential government would not take any sharp resistance or restrictive measures against Iran, which would further strengthen official Tehran's position in the region.

Decisive date: October 27

The upcoming parliamentary (Knesset) elections in Israel are scheduled to take place on October 27.

This election is expected to determine not only the country's internal politics, but also the future fate of the war, security, and diplomatic processes in the Middle East region. As election day approaches, the informational and political struggle between leading parties is taking on an increasingly intense character.

Israel parliamentary electionsBenjamin NetanyahuPalestinian independencemeasures against Iran
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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