Trump's new press secretary loses her position after her first briefing

·81·World
Trump's new press secretary loses her position after her first briefing

US President Donald Trump's new press secretary, Katie Zakaria, left her job five days after being appointed to the position. Her short tenure became the center of criticism following an unsuccessful debut briefing and questions surrounding her legal qualifications. This was reported by The New York Times.

Zakaria was appointed as press secretary on October 9, 2026. Prior to this, she worked as a commentator known for her conservative views. Her first and only briefing at the White House took place on October 13.

During the 14-minute briefing, Zakaria spent approximately eight minutes reading a pre-prepared text and answered only three questions from journalists. While speaking about her husband during her appearance, she accidentally referred to him as "my president" and immediately corrected her mistake.

Following that, her professional qualifications also became a subject of discussion. Although Trump introduced Zakaria as a lawyer, she admitted that she had not passed the bar exam granting the right to practice law in the US. Zakaria has a legal education, but does not hold a US law license.

Donald Trump and his lawyer Alina Habba standing in front of journalists.

Her public appearances after the first briefing also drew criticism. On October 15, Trump stated in a conversation with journalists that he had advised Zakaria to reconsider whether or not to stay in the position.

"Honestly, if I were in your shoes, I would reconsider this. Katie, do you need this job? I don't think you do," the US president said.

On October 16, The New York Times reported that Zakaria had been removed from her post. A White House administration representative stated that she might be transferred to another position.

On her social media page, Zakaria emphasized that it was an honor to work for Trump and expressed gratitude to the president.

Her tenure as press secretary lasted only five days. This became one of the shortest terms in the history of White House press secretaries.

Donald TrumpKatie ZakariaThe New York TimesWhite House press secretary
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