A pastor in South Africa who claims to heal his followers through an unusual method has sparked widespread discussion on social media. Photos of his unconventional practices during religious ceremonies have gone viral, drawing both astonishment and ridicule from internet users.

The individual in question is Christ Penelope, leader of the religious group "SevenFold Holy Spirit Ministries" located in Siyandini village, Giyani, in the Limpopo province.

According to reports, the pastor uses the method of flatulating—releasing gas—on people to "heal" and "bless" his followers. He claims that through this practice, he imparts spiritual healing and blessings to people.

Following the circulation of photos from these ceremonies on social media, many users have expressed their opinions. While some have dismissed the method as ridiculous and unbelievable, others are criticizing such practices carried out in the name of religious faith.

This incident has brought the debate regarding the activities of religious leaders in South Africa and the claims of healing made by certain individuals back to the forefront. In particular, the performance of unusual, and sometimes degrading, rituals by individuals identifying as pastors or prophets has previously drawn criticism.