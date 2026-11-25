A video featuring Mexican deputy Yolotzin Dominguez Serna and Guerrero state governor Evelyn Salgado Pineda has gone viral on social media. It shows a powder-like substance falling onto the governor's clothing as the deputy hugs her. This was reported by "Uno TV".

In the video, the two politicians can be seen greeting and hugging each other. At that moment, Dominguez moves one of her hands near the governor's clothing, and a whitish, powder-like substance falls onto her outfit. The footage has sparked various questions and debates among users.

According to Mexican media, the incident took place on September 15, 2026, during an event held in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, to mark Mexican Independence Day. The video began to circulate widely more than two months later, on November 24.

In response to the situation, deputy Yolotzin Dominguez expressed her position, firmly denying the accusations made against her. She emphasized that she respects Governor Evelyn Salgado and hinted that the viral video might have been created using artificial intelligence.

So far, it has not been determined exactly what the substance seen in the video is or for what purpose the deputy's hand movement was made. Furthermore, no evidence confirming that the footage was created or altered using artificial intelligence has been provided in open sources.