Doctors in India have surgically corrected a serious congenital spinal defect in an unborn baby while still in the womb. The complex six-hour procedure is being hailed as a significant milestone in prenatal surgery.

The operation was performed on November 12, 2026, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on a fetus at 25 weeks of gestation. According to the hospital, this is the first time such a specific type of spinal defect has been corrected using open surgery in India.

The complex operation involved more than 30 specialists, including surgeons, anesthesiologists, obstetrician-gynecologists, neonatologists, and nurses. The medical team spent over five weeks preparing for the procedure.

What defect was identified in the fetus?

Examinations revealed that the baby had myelomeningocele, a severe form of a congenital developmental defect known as spina bifida.

Spina bifida occurs when the structures forming the spine and spinal cord do not close completely during the early stages of pregnancy. In cases of myelomeningocele, spinal cord tissues and their protective membranes protrude through an opening in the spine.

This condition can lead to nerve tissue damage. As a result, after birth, the child may experience leg weakness or paralysis, as well as problems controlling bladder and bowel function. In some cases, fluid accumulation in the brain, known as hydrocephalus, can also develop.

How was the surgery performed?

Before the operation, necessary imaging tests were conducted to precisely locate the defect in the fetus's spine. Following this, every stage of the surgical procedure was meticulously planned.

During the operation, the mother's abdominal wall and uterus were carefully opened to gain access to the affected area on the fetus's back. Crucially, the baby was not removed from the uterus; the surgery was performed while the fetus remained inside the womb.

Using a microscope, surgeons performed procedures aimed at protecting the exposed nerve tissues. The spinal defect was then closed using appropriate tissue layers. Ultrasound was also used throughout the process to monitor the fetus's condition.

This six-hour operation demonstrates the expanding capabilities of fetal surgery in India.