An unusual method a woman found to keep her glasses with her at all times has sparked discussions on social media. Her unconventional solution to a simple problem made many people laugh.

It turns out the woman was tired of frequently forgetting where she put her glasses or the need to constantly take them off and put them back on. Finally, she found a unique solution to this problem: she decided to attach an adhesive hook to her forehead and hang her glasses on it when she didn't need them.

This way, the chances of having to put the glasses on a table, search for them in a bag, or leave them behind somewhere are reduced. Most interestingly, although the woman's method is unusual in terms of appearance, it attracted attention as a creative approach to a small inconvenience in daily life.

Social media users were not indifferent to this situation either. While some admired the woman's ingenuity, others commented on her method with humor, writing that they had never seen such a way of storing glasses before.

In reality, there are special chains, straps, and holders available to keep glasses from getting lost or to store them conveniently when taken off. However, the fact that the unusual method chosen by the woman sparked particular interest on social media is due to her unexpected solution.