An unusual incident occurred at a nature reserve near Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, while tourists were bathing an elephant. Guests who came for a vacation were waist-deep in water washing the giant animal when they encountered an unexpected situation.

It turned out that the elephant was struggling to relieve itself. At that moment, one of the reserve's employees stepped in to help. In front of the astonished tourists, he stood in the water and manually removed large chunks of waste coming from the elephant.