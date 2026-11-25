In Thailand, a worker manually removed waste from an elephant while bathing it (video)
An unusual incident occurred at a nature reserve near Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, while tourists were bathing an elephant. Guests who came for a vacation were waist-deep in water washing the giant animal when they encountered an unexpected situation.
It turned out that the elephant was struggling to relieve itself. At that moment, one of the reserve's employees stepped in to help. In front of the astonished tourists, he stood in the water and manually removed large chunks of waste coming from the elephant.
The scene became unexpected and somewhat awkward for those around. While some tourists burst into laughter, others could not hide their shock. The event became a memorable moment for the guests, quite different from typical travel experiences.
Bathing elephants is one of the activities offered at some tourist spots in Thailand. However, involving animals in such activities is often debated from the perspective of animal welfare and tourist safety. According to the World Animal Protection organization, it is preferable to provide elephants with the opportunity to bathe independently in natural water bodies.
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…