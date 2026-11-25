An invisible sculpture titled "Io Sono" ("I Am"), created by Italian artist Salvatore Garau, was sold for 15,000 euros—equivalent to 18,300 dollars at the time. Interestingly, the artwork has no physical form. This was reported by ArtNet and Le Monde.

The event took place in May 2021 at the Italian auction house Art-Rite. Instead of the work itself, the buyer was given a certificate of authenticity signed by the artist. They were also provided with special instructions on how to display the sculpture.

According to Garau's instructions, "Io Sono" must be placed in a private home, in an unobstructed space of approximately 150 × 150 centimeters. In other words, a specific area is designated in the room to display the work, but there will be no visible objects there.

The artist believes that art does not consist only of things that can be seen with the eyes or touched with the hands. According to his concept, emptiness can also acquire specific meaning through human imagination, thoughts, and perception.

Thus, the person who purchased "Io Sono" paid not for a material sculpture, but for the artist's idea and his artistic interpretation.

For information, Garau has presented works in this direction before. Another of his invisible sculptures, titled "Buddha in contemplazione," was displayed in La Scala square in Milan. The area where this work was located was marked by a white square drawn on the ground.