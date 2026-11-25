There is a creature in nature that, even if its body is divided into several parts, can develop into a new living organism from each piece in certain species. We are talking about small flatworms called planarians. Their most astonishing feature is their ability to regenerate lost body parts.

Planarians are flatworms that mainly live in freshwater bodies. Although they are often too small to be noticed, they are famous in the biological world for their regenerative ability. For example, if the body of some planarians with high regenerative capacity is separated into head and tail parts, each piece can regenerate the missing organs and become an independent organism.

In this process, special stem cells in the worm's body called neoblasts play an important role. They have the ability to differentiate into various types of cells. For this reason, new tissues, including the head, nervous system, and other necessary organs, are reformed in the damaged part of the body.

According to scientists' research, some planarians can regenerate an entire organism from even a very small body fragment. The formation of a new head can take approximately one to two weeks, depending on the species and conditions. Initially, the newly formed organism is smaller than the previous one, then it grows through feeding and development.

This phenomenon is called regeneration. It is the ability of an organism to restore tissues and organs lost due to injury or damage.

Interestingly, some planarians use this feature not only after an injury but also during the reproductive process. They naturally split their bodies into two parts, and then each piece restores the missing parts to become a new worm.

For this reason, planarians are still being studied by scientists today. Understanding their regeneration mechanism can provide important data for cell renewal, tissue repair, and future medical research.