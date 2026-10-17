Three-time Olympic and six-time world champion filmed gathering food on the street (video)

A video showing three-time Olympic boxing champion and former Cuban athlete Felix Savon gathering food on the street has gone viral on social media. In the 17-second video, a man filming from inside a car asks the former boxer what he is doing. Savon replies that he is gathering food to eat. The video has been viewed over a million times, Periodico Cubano reports.

Born in Cuba in 1967, Felix Savon is considered one of the most famous amateur athletes in boxing history. He won gold medals at the 1992 Barcelona, 1996 Atlanta, and 2000 Sydney Olympic Games. He is also a six-time world champion.

However, apart from his sporting achievements, the former boxer's career has also been associated with a court case. According to a report by CubaNet on January 25, 2025, Savon served nearly six years in prison in connection with a sexual offense case involving a minor and was released on parole in late 2024. The court verdict and details of his punishment have not been fully disclosed to the public.

It is currently unclear when and where the video was filmed.