Italian restaurant serves «fried air» for free

At the Feva restaurant in Castelfranco Veneto, Italy, guests are offered an unusual snack called «fried air». It was created by the restaurant's head chef, Nicola Dinato.

Despite its name, the dish is not made from actual air. Its base consists of a thin layer of tapioca. It is first baked, then fried in heated oil, and treated with ozone for about 10 minutes. This method is used to give the snack a distinctive aroma.

The finished snack is placed on cotton candy and served in a form resembling a cloud. It is also served with sesame vegan mayonnaise.

Reports had previously circulated that a portion of «fried air» costs 30 dollars. However, a restaurant employee explained that this snack is provided to guests for free as a welcome dish.

Chef Nicola Dinato's idea is to surprise guests with an unusual dish and remind them of the importance of appreciating new life experiences. This snack represents the restaurant's unique style of food presentation.