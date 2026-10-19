The newborn who activated the “relaxation” mode right upon birth and conquered the internet (video)

In social media, the first seconds of newborns are usually associated with crying, screaming, and the rapid actions of doctors. But a video filmed in Egypt, which won the hearts of millions of viewers in a short time, showed a completely different picture.

Although only a few minutes had passed since birth, the tiny baby, lying completely carefree and in a «relaxation» state as if utterly indifferent to the worries of the world, became the new hero of the internet.

“Hands behind the head”: The ultimate level of relaxation

The footage captured at the hospital shows the newcomer's unusual pose, astonishing people:

Unique pose: Instead of crying or being restless like usual, the baby is sleeping peacefully with both hands placed behind its head, just like a person on vacation by the sea;

Indifference to procedures: Even though a doctor or medical worker is checking its heartbeat with a stethoscope, touching it, and performing necessary medical procedures, the little one doesn't even want to open its eyes, and a boundless peace and calm smile are reflected on its face;

Uninterrupted sleep: Although the baby's legs and umbilical area have just recently been tended to, it continues its sweet sleep without disturbing its “comfort zone”.

Amusing and envious comments from internet users

The video spread rapidly, and thousands of cheerful comments were left underneath it:

“He has already figured out life”: Many commentators joked, “It's as if this baby realized all the philosophy of life the moment he was born,” “I wish I could be as carefree and calm in life as this baby”;

“Already tired”: Another group of users left comments like, “He turned on the lifelong relaxation mode as soon as he was born,” “He is lying there as if saying: I managed the hardest phase—coming into the world, now I can sleep in peace”.

This natural and innocent “relaxation” state of the tiny human became a genuine source of positivity and smiles for internet users tired of daily worries and stresses.