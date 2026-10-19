Unexpected tragedy during prayer at an Ecuadorian church: priest dies from falling cross

On October 17, 2026, a tragic incident occurred during a prayer service at the Perpetuo Socorro Church in Guayaquil, Ecuador. While priest Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari was standing in front of the altar, a large wooden cross mounted on the wall behind him detached and fell.

The event took place while the ceremony was being broadcast live. The circulated video captures the cross suddenly collapsing, with churchgoers rushing to help the priest. The gathered crowd also called for an ambulance to be summoned.

Later, the Archdiocese of Guayaquil confirmed the death of priest Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari. The religious organization expressed condolences to the deceased's family and the church community.

No official information has been provided yet regarding why the wooden cross collapsed. The details of the incident and its causes remain unknown for now.