Snake found under airplane floor in Japan, flight cancelled

·54·World
Snake found under airplane floor in Japan, flight cancelled

A 40-centimeter-long non-venomous snake was found on an aircraft belonging to Japan Air Commuter, part of the Japan Airlines group in Japan. Due to the incident, the flight scheduled to Kagoshima Prefecture was cancelled. This was reported by "The Independent".

According to reports, on October 19, the aircraft arrived at Fukuoka Airport from Idzumo Airport in Shimane Prefecture. It was scheduled to fly from Fukuoka to Kagoshima at 12:50 local time.

During flight preparations, an unknown creature was spotted in the cockpit, but it could not be found. For safety reasons, the flight was cancelled. Later, mechanics thoroughly inspected the aircraft cabin and on October 20 discovered the snake hiding under the floor covering.

Experts identified the snake as a young specimen of a non-venomous Japanese striped snake. Special services were called in to catch it. It is currently unknown how the snake managed to get onto the airplane.

According to the airline, this is the first time a snake has been found inside its aircraft cabin. The company apologized to passengers for the inconvenience caused.

Japan AirlinesJapan Air CommuterKagoshimaFukuoka
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«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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