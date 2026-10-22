In Khorezm, 4 members of one family died: the cause — a salad?

In the Bagat district of the Khorezm region, four members of a family — a mother and her three minor daughters — have died. According to preliminary data, they fell ill after consuming a salad left over from a birthday party held the previous day.

How did the tragedy happen?

According to reports, a birthday was celebrated in the family a day before the tragedy. The leftover food from the event, including a homemade salad, was consumed the next day. Afterward, the family members showed signs of poisoning.

Citing the makhalla chairman, the «Kun.uz» publication reported that the woman's husband was not at home at the time. It is stated that the woman herself had prepared the salads.

The eldest of the three deceased daughters was 7 years old. It was reported that there were no other children in the family.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident

A forensic medical examination has been ordered to determine the causes of the tragedy. Specialists from the regional Emergency Situations Department, Health Department, and Sanitary-Epidemiological Service have been involved in the investigation.

On October 10, a criminal case was initiated regarding this incident under the article of the Criminal Code concerning acts that cause the death of people due to products not meeting the safety requirements for the life or health of consumers.

Investigation activities are currently ongoing. The exact cause of the family members' death is expected to be determined through the results of the examination and investigation.