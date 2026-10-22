In Khorezm, 4 members of one family died: the cause — a salad?

·121·Society
In Khorezm, 4 members of one family died: the cause — a salad?

In the Bagat district of the Khorezm region, four members of a family — a mother and her three minor daughters — have died. According to preliminary data, they fell ill after consuming a salad left over from a birthday party held the previous day.

How did the tragedy happen?

According to reports, a birthday was celebrated in the family a day before the tragedy. The leftover food from the event, including a homemade salad, was consumed the next day. Afterward, the family members showed signs of poisoning.

Citing the makhalla chairman, the «Kun.uz» publication reported that the woman's husband was not at home at the time. It is stated that the woman herself had prepared the salads.

The eldest of the three deceased daughters was 7 years old. It was reported that there were no other children in the family.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident

A forensic medical examination has been ordered to determine the causes of the tragedy. Specialists from the regional Emergency Situations Department, Health Department, and Sanitary-Epidemiological Service have been involved in the investigation.

On October 10, a criminal case was initiated regarding this incident under the article of the Criminal Code concerning acts that cause the death of people due to products not meeting the safety requirements for the life or health of consumers.

Investigation activities are currently ongoing. The exact cause of the family members' death is expected to be determined through the results of the examination and investigation.

KhorezmBagat districtfood poisoningcriminal case
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

«I made a mistake»: Jasur Umirov falls under MIA and MoES control due to dangerous water stunt«I made a mistake»: Jasur Umirov falls under MIA and MoES control due to dangerous water stunt15 September 19:15Graduates in Khorezm gift an apartment to their teacherGraduates in Khorezm gift an apartment to their teacher26 May 15:48Bus and metro fares in Tashkent to change drastically starting October 1Bus and metro fares in Tashkent to change drastically starting October 128 September 06:48Saida Mirziyoyeva in Khorezm: solutions to problems are being sought (photo)Saida Mirziyoyeva in Khorezm: solutions to problems are being sought (photo)27 April 22:50Strong winds fuel fire in Khorezm: truck destroyedStrong winds fuel fire in Khorezm: truck destroyed20 May 08:32Strong wind blows away trampolines in KhorezmStrong wind blows away trampolines in Khorezm18 May 16:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
11th-grade student from Surkhandarya receives admission offers from 7 US universities simultaneously
11th-grade student from Surkhandarya receives admission offers from 7 US universities simultaneously
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
Which countries can be visited visa-free with an Uzbek passport?
Which countries can be visited visa-free with an Uzbek passport?
Other child taken away from mother who beat 3-year-old girl to death
Other child taken away from mother who beat 3-year-old girl to death
15-year-old girl put on wanted list in Khorezm found in Tashkent
15-year-old girl put on wanted list in Khorezm found in Tashkent