Worker Carrying Baby on His Back While Working Impresses Many on the Internet

·57·World
Worker Carrying Baby on His Back While Working Impresses Many on the Internet

A video of a Vietnamese construction worker carrying his son on his back while working has gone viral. In the photo, he is seen doing his daily work on one hand, and trying not to leave his baby unattended on the other.

The worker lost his wife in a tragic accident. Since then, the responsibility of raising the child and providing for the family fell on him.

He has no one to look after the child. He also couldn't afford to hire someone for this. Therefore, he was forced to take his baby to the construction site every day.

Internet users reacted differently to this situation. Some praised his fatherly love, while others wrote that it is impossible to bring a child to such a dangerous place.

However, the worker did not have many choices. He couldn't leave his child alone, and if he didn't work, he couldn't provide for his family. Therefore, he was forced to bear both responsibilities at the same time.

Vietnamese Construction WorkerViral PhotoFatherly LoveSingle FatherHard Work
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