In the Galicia region of Spain, chickens wandering around at night wearing reflective vests caused unexpected panic among local residents. A woman who saw the bright shapes standing out in the dark mistook them for unusual creatures and contacted the police.

According to reports, agricultural product vendor Esteban Cuso suggested putting reflective vests on the poultry to make them easier to spot in the dark and prevent them from getting lost.

However, his unusual initiative led to an unexpected situation. A local woman, alarmed by the strange glowing shapes near her home at night, reported it to law enforcement agencies. Upon arriving at the scene, police officers found chickens wearing vests instead of unusual creatures.

The author of the initiative noted that such vests serve multiple purposes. They make it easier to see the poultry in the dark and help find lost birds faster. They can also be useful for separating chickens that need medical treatment from the rest of the flock.

Thus, a simple initiative aimed at protecting poultry gained widespread attention due to this unexpected incident.