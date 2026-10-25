Unusual chickens wearing reflective vests cause panic among residents in Spain

·78·World
Unusual chickens wearing reflective vests cause panic among residents in Spain

In the Galicia region of Spain, chickens wandering around at night wearing reflective vests caused unexpected panic among local residents. A woman who saw the bright shapes standing out in the dark mistook them for unusual creatures and contacted the police.

According to reports, agricultural product vendor Esteban Cuso suggested putting reflective vests on the poultry to make them easier to spot in the dark and prevent them from getting lost.

However, his unusual initiative led to an unexpected situation. A local woman, alarmed by the strange glowing shapes near her home at night, reported it to law enforcement agencies. Upon arriving at the scene, police officers found chickens wearing vests instead of unusual creatures.

The author of the initiative noted that such vests serve multiple purposes. They make it easier to see the poultry in the dark and help find lost birds faster. They can also be useful for separating chickens that need medical treatment from the rest of the flock.

Thus, a simple initiative aimed at protecting poultry gained widespread attention due to this unexpected incident.

SpainGaliciaEsteban Cusopoultry farming
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Chickens with artificial tails amazed everyone with their walkChickens with artificial tails amazed everyone with their walk30 July 02:41Videos of a Brazilian country boy are capturing millions of heartsVideos of a Brazilian country boy are capturing millions of hearts12 October 09:28Panic in Almaty: Did the roof of the Palace of Students collapse, or was it a planned dismantling?Panic in Almaty: Did the roof of the Palace of Students collapse, or was it a planned dismantling?25 September 09:07European countries switch to winter time, turning clocks back one hourEuropean countries switch to winter time, turning clocks back one hourToday 19:00Cat Living on University Campus for 4 Years Awarded Honorary Doctorate in USCat Living on University Campus for 4 Years Awarded Honorary Doctorate in USToday 18:39Hitler's headquarters reduced to ashes: The "Eagle's Nest" building in the Alps burned downHitler's headquarters reduced to ashes: The "Eagle's Nest" building in the Alps burned downToday 18:04
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies