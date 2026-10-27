Inmate serving life for murdering colleague escapes from prison

·153·World
Inmate serving life for murdering colleague escapes from prison

In the U.S. state of Tennessee, 28-year-old Jacob Morley, who was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his colleague, has escaped from prison. Police are currently searching for him. This was reported by the Associated Press.

According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, the inmate's disappearance was discovered around 11:30 p.m. on October 26. He was serving his sentence at the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville.

Surveillance camera footage showed Morley leaving the area in his prison uniform. However, it is not yet known how he managed to exit the secured area. A reward of up to $2,500 has been offered for information leading to his capture.

Morley was sentenced to life in prison in 2022 for the murder of his colleague, Cody Birchfield. After Birchfield had been missing for several weeks, his body was found in a box under Morley's home in Carter County.

In addition to murder, he was found guilty of crimes including aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, and vandalism. In 2022, Morley had fled from police before being captured in North Carolina.

The publication notes that this prison has previously seen incidents of violence against inmates and staff. A 2023 investigation revealed a shortage of guards in Tennessee prisons. In that fiscal year, 61 percent of correctional officer positions at this facility were vacant.

Jacob MorleyTennesseeNorthwest Correctional ComplexCody Birchfield
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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