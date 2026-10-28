Scientists test technology for transmitting scents over the internet

·51·World
Scientists test technology for transmitting scents over the internet

It may soon be possible to transmit not only images, videos, and sound over the internet, but also scents. Scientists have tested the Scentronic system, designed to convert scents into digital data and recreate them on another device.

This technology allows scent information to be transmitted in digital form and recreated via a receiving device. This could potentially enable the ability to experience specific scents over the internet in the future.

If the technology is refined and implemented, it could be used in virtual travel, online shopping, and digital entertainment services. For instance, it is not unlikely that one could smell a flower or a dish while viewing its image online.

However, for the technology to become widely adopted, its capabilities and practical applications must be studied further.

Scentronicdigital technologiesinternet technologiesscent transmission
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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