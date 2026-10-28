800 teenagers destroy $4.8 million mansion rented for 7 people

In the US state of Texas, a luxury home valued at $4.8 million was rented through the Airbnb platform for just seven people. However, the gathering, which was presented as a small private event, went viral on social media and attracted 500–800 teenagers. As a result, chaos erupted at the house, causing serious damage to the property.

The homeowner, Kishore Karlapudi, earned extra income by renting out his luxury mansion located in the city of Celina, Texas. He does not live in the house himself. Therefore, he aimed to generate regular income by renting the property through Airbnb. However, he never imagined that a simple rental booking would turn into such a major problem.

"Someone booked the house for a party for seven people," Kishore Karlapudi said in an interview with Fox4 News.

Celina Police Chief John Cullison stated that the number of attendees for the event, which was advertised on social media, increased dramatically. As a result, the gathering, which was expected to have seven participants, saw between 500 and 800 people show up.

On the evening of March 21, police began receiving calls about a large crowd gathering at the mansion. Later, reports of gunfire being heard on the property were also received.

"We started getting 911 calls about shots being fired. We also received reports that ten men were standing in front of the main gate with weapons and threatening to kill someone. Of course, this situation made our officers even more vigilant. We had to enter the area and ensure everyone's safety. But the officers only realized the true scale of the event after they went inside," said Police Chief John Cullison.

Footage captured by police dashboard cameras shows many people running away from the property as law enforcement officers arrived.

The police chief noted that during the incident, there were reports of gunfire, fights, and death threats. Blood-stained sheets were also found at the scene.

"We had incidents of gunfire, assaults, and death threats. There were even blood-stained sheets at the scene. All of this creates an extremely dangerous situation, and ultimately, your child could also be harmed," warned John Cullison.

Homeowner Kishore Karlapudi said he was deeply shocked by the scene when he went to inspect his property last Saturday. According to him, the teenagers caused significant damage to the house's furnishings and interior decor.

"We were completely shocked by what we saw. They damaged the property. They took all the furniture from the living room outside and put it in the garage. They ripped off all the wall decorations and fixtures, and broke some of them. The kitchen island was also damaged, and the granite countertop was broken. It looks like the kids were dancing on it," said Karlapudi.

So far, no information has been provided regarding the exact amount of damage caused to the property. However, the fact that an event initially booked for seven people turned into a massive gathering of hundreds of teenagers and serious disorder has resulted in unexpected losses for the homeowner.