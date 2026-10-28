Genoa vs Juventus: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Serie A: Genoa vs Juventus. Kick-off: 29 October, 00:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Genoa starting lineup: 1. Bijlow J., 4. Amorim, 8. Baldanzi T., 3. Ehizibue K., 77. Ellertsson M. E., 32. Frendrup M., 27. Marcandalli A., 18. Osmajic M., 5. Ostigard L., 22. Vasquez J., 9. Vitinha.
Genoa substitutes: 29. Colombo L., 92. El Shaarawy S., 10. Junior Messias, 14. Klisys L., 11. Meichtry F., 2. Mitaj M., 34. Otoa S., 31. Puczka D., 21. Robinho Jr., 20. Sabelli S., 39. Sommariva D., 97. Sow D., 99. Stolz F., 25. Traore H. J., 71. Wiafe S.
Genoa head coach: De Rossi D.
Juventus starting lineup: 25. Vicario G., 17. Alajbegovic K., 3. Bremer, 20. Cambiaso A., 12. Douglas Luiz, 4. Gatti F., 15. Kalulu P., 9. Kolo Muani R., 26. Lucumi J., 22. McKennie W., 29. Sarr P. M.
Juventus substitutes: 13. Boga J., 32. Cabal J., 47. Durmisi A., 6. Kelly L., 8. Koopmeiners T., 33. Neto, 41. Owusu A., 43. Pagnucco F., 23. Pinsoglio C., 24. Rugani D., 27. Woltemade N., 11. Zhegrova E.
Juventus head coach: Spalletti L.
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