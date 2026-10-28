At the airport, Lamine Yamal's father spat in a girl's face and threw a chair at passengers

·57·World
At the airport, Lamine Yamal's father spat in a girl's face and threw a chair at passengers

The father of 19-year-old FC Barcelona star and one of world football's brightest talents, Lamine Yamal, Mounir Nasraoui, has once again found himself at the center of a serious and scandalous incident. According to the influential Spanish publication El Español, he acted aggressively toward others at the Catalan capital's airport, sparking a brawl.

Causing public disorder for the second time in recent days, the footballer's father not only insulted an employee in a public space but also attempted to use physical force against a passenger who came to her aid.

How did the airport altercation start?

The details of the shocking incident that took place in the cafeteria area unfolded as follows:

  • Simple reprimand and aggression: Mounir Nasraoui left his jacket in an unauthorized area of the establishment, prompting a cafe employee to object and ask him to move it;

  • Spitting in the girl's face: Nasraoui responded to this simple request in a very sharp and overly aggressive manner—a verbal argument ensued, and at the height of the conflict, he spat in the waitress's face;

  • Attack with a chair: Nasraoui also lunged at an innocent passenger who tried to defend the insulted girl, even picking up a heavy chair from the cafe and attempting to throw it at the man's head;

  • Shock among bystanders: The incident occurred in front of numerous tourists and passengers gathered at the airport, causing a major stir and raising security concerns.

The second incident in a row following the London conflict

Notably, this is not the only aggressive act by Nasraoui in the last few days:

  • Disturbance at the "Ballon d'Or" gala: Last night, after the "Ballon d'Or" ceremony concluded in London, he also caused a scene on the street near the "London Palladium" theater;

  • Clash with Arshavin and a Russian cameraman: At that time, in front of former Russian national team captain Andrey Arshavin, he nearly snatched a smartphone from a Russian delegation cameraman and smashed it on the ground;

  • Blow to the family image: While 19-year-old Lamine Yamal is setting records on the pitch and conquering the heights of world football, his father's inappropriate behavior in public places is casting a negative shadow over the young star's reputation.

At the moment, Barcelona airport police and law enforcement authorities are reviewing surveillance camera footage from the scene, and legal action is expected to be taken based on official complaints from the affected parties.

Lamine YamalMounir NasraouiFC Barcelona
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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