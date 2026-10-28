Woman insulted for her disability gives society an important reminder

·5·World
Woman insulted for her disability gives society an important reminder

Great Britain resident Kirsty Hill, 33, from South Wales, faced insulting comments on social media after posting a video about her rare genetic condition. An unknown user called her a reason for the existence of abortion. Deeply hurt by this remark, the woman emphasized that it is wrong to consider the lives of people with disabilities as worthless.

Kirsty lives with Fraser syndrome. She was born deaf and blind, with fused fingers and toes. She also suffers from breathing difficulties, facial structural differences, and several chronic illnesses. Throughout her life, the woman has undergone more than 60 surgical procedures.

"I am tired of people thinking that because I have a disability, my life must be terrible and meaningless. Yes, I have difficult days, but I have also achieved many things. These two states can exist at the same time," she told the Need To Know publication.

In response to the insulting comment, Kirsty made a video expressing her support for women's right to make independent decisions about their own bodies. However, she strongly criticized the use of the abortion topic against people with disabilities. In her opinion, people draw conclusions based on her appearance without trying to understand her life.

Kirsty, who holds a PhD in psychology, is against being defined solely by her disability. She has a wonderful family and friends, loves fashion, art, and music, and has achieved Grade 8 in piano.

A woman with facial scarring sits in a black dress holding a drink.

"My condition is a part of my life and has influenced my development as a person, but it is not my whole life. Even if I hadn't achieved anything, my life would still be valuable," the woman said.

She said that another user even wrote that her birth "ended" her parents' lives. Kirsty emphasized that such comments have a severe impact not only on people with disabilities themselves but also on their family members.

The woman reminded that disability can occur in anyone's life due to an accident, illness, or injury. She also called on social media platforms to better protect people from insults and harassment. In her view, because it has become easy to write hateful comments from anonymous accounts, platforms should pay more attention to preventing such situations.

Kirsty hopes that speaking openly about her experience will help change misconceptions in society.

"If you face insulting comments because of your disability, remember that such words describe the person who wrote them more than they describe you. You also have the right to take your place in this world and be valued," she emphasized.

Kirsty HillFraser syndromeDisabilityCyberbullying
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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