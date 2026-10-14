Correspondent of major Japanese publication arrested in Russia on espionage charges

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained Imai Yuki, a correspondent for Japan's influential Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper, in the Sakhalin region on suspicion of espionage. According to Russian media reports, the journalist was intercepted just as he was about to depart the country and was immediately flown to Moscow on a special flight.

On October 13, Moscow's Lefortovo District Court selected a pre-trial detention measure against the journalist for a period of at least two months. Pursuant to this decision, he is being held in Lefortovo, one of Russia's maximum-security investigative prisons.

FSB allegations: Kuril Islands, mobilization, and classified information

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and special services issued official comments regarding the incident:

Suspicion of intelligence assignment: According to the Russian special service's interpretation, Imai Yuki, acting on instructions from Japanese intelligence, collected, stored, and intended to transmit information related to Russia's defense capabilities abroad for use against national security;

Information on mobilized personnel: Specifically, the FSB accuses the journalist of gathering classified data regarding the number of individuals mobilized for the war in Ukraine and those recruited as volunteers in the Kuril Islands;

MFA accreditation: Imai Yuki held official accreditation from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Nevertheless, the Russian side claims that Tokyo attempted to gather classified information while hiding behind an official journalistic status;

Severe prison sentence: According to Interfax, if found fully guilty of espionage in court, the Japanese journalist could face from 10 to 20 years in prison.

Who is Imai Yuki and what was his activity in Russia?

The publication "Ostorojno, novosti" revealed a number of details regarding the detained journalist's background and professional focus in Russia:

Education and interest in Russia: Imai Yuki has been visiting Russia regularly since at least 2014. He studied at Saint Petersburg State University and showed a strong interest in Russian culture, including local theaters, museums, and conservatories;

Main topics covered: As a Hokkaido Shimbun correspondent, he reported on the opening of a monument in Khabarovsk dedicated to the end of World War II and victory over Japan, Russian State Duma elections, and relations between Moscow and Pyongyang;

Last article: The journalist's final authored piece was published just a few days before his arrest—on October 5—and was dedicated to the activities of North Korean citizens in the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk area.

As yet, the Japanese government and the editorial board of Hokkaido Shimbun have not issued official statements regarding the arrest and espionage charges. This event could further strain already chilled diplomatic relations between the two countries.