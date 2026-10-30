Leaders of Turkic states open a civilization park in Ankara (video)

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Leaders of Turkic states open a civilization park in Ankara (video)

Within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit held in the Turkish capital, Ankara, a large-scale cultural program was organized, embodying the multi-millennial roots and shared values of brotherly nations.

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, accompanied by his spouse, participated in these ceremonial events alongside the heads of delegations from OTS member countries and their spouses. As part of the events, the grand opening ceremony of the Turkic States Civilization Park took place at the magnificent "Beshtepa" complex in Ankara.

Leaders of Turkic states open a civilization park in Ankara (video)

Ancient yurts and Orkhon inscriptions: Turkic roots revived

In the newly established civilization park, separate pavilions reflecting the national spirit and uniqueness of the brotherly states were erected:

  • Cultural heritage and modern development: Each country's pavilion featured traditional yurts, unique applied arts items, and exhibitions reflecting the great historical achievements of Turkic peoples in science, architecture, and enlightenment, as well as their current development;

  • Introduction to Orkhon inscriptions: The high-ranking guests viewed replicas of the ancient Orkhon inscriptions, considered the most important written monuments of the Turkic language family and the history of statehood, with great interest;

  • National games and archers' competition: The square hosted national sports games, warriors in ancient combat attire, and the combat skills of skilled archers;

  • Oak saplings as a symbol of the future: During the ceremony, the heads of state planted young oak saplings in the park as a symbol of unity, strong brotherhood, and centuries-old friendship.

Leaders of Turkic states open a civilization park in Ankara (video)

Epic equestrian performance at the "Malazgirt" center

The next part of the program continued at the "Malazgirt" center, named in honor of the historic battle on August 26, 1071, which was a turning point in the history of the Turkic world:

  • Memory of the historical battle: The Battle of Malazgirt is considered the most important historical event that opened the gates of Anatolia and began a new chapter for Turkic civilization in the region;

  • Amazing stunt and equestrian art: At the center, an epic theatrical performance of astonishing quality was presented for the high-ranking guests, featuring the finest thoroughbred horses brought from OTS countries, skilled riders, acrobats, and professional stunt performers.

Leaders of Turkic states open a civilization park in Ankara (video)

The leaders of the OTS emphasized that such cultural initiatives are of great importance in preserving common spiritual roots, strengthening historical memory in the hearts of the younger generation, and taking the strategic cooperation between Turkic peoples—connected by one language, one religion, and shared values—to a higher level.

Organization of Turkic StatesShavkat MirziyoyevAnkaraTurkic Civilization Park
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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