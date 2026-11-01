There is no such restriction in the law: Can an age gap be an obstacle to marriage?

·9·Society
There is no such restriction in the law: Can an age gap be an obstacle to marriage?

Another sensational video message from a citizen wishing to get married has spread on social media. According to the author of the message, when he and his future spouse went to the Civil Registry Office (ZAGS) to register their marriage, they were given a strange refusal by the responsible officials — because the woman was 6 years older than him, the staff claimed that "the couple is not compatible" and refused to register the marriage.

This video is causing sharp criticism and heated discussions among network users.

The applicant's claim: Is the real reason the refusal of paid services?

In the citizen's opinion, the age gap may just be a made-up excuse here:

  • "Solemn marriage" obligation: The applicant claims that the root cause of the refusal is related to their rejection of the additional paid solemn marriage ceremony and event offered by the Civil Registry Office staff;

  • Unofficial requirements: Cases of forcing such voluntary services on citizens and creating artificial obstacles when a refusal is received have been criticized on social media before.

What does the legislation say? Age difference cannot be a basis

According to the Family Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan and current regulatory legal documents, such actions by Civil Registry Office bodies are considered completely illegal:

  • No restriction on age gap: The legislation does not set any limiting standard or requirement for "compatibility" regarding the age difference between those getting married;

  • Strict marriage conditions: According to family law, for a marriage to be concluded, the voluntary consent of both parties, their reaching the age of marriage (18 years), and the absence of impediments such as close kinship or legal incapacity are sufficient;

  • Registration obligation: If all requirements provided for by law are met, the state body is obliged to register the marriage in the prescribed manner. The personal views of employees or refusing to accept an application due to the rejection of voluntary services will lead to liability.

So far, the Ministry of Justice or the relevant Civil Registry Office has not issued an official response regarding this viral video message.

Civil Registry OfficeMinistry of JusticeFamily Codemarriage registration
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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