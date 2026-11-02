A half-century-old discovery: how did a 40-kilogram rare barrel lying inside a glacier remain preserved?

·21·World
A half-century-old discovery: how did a 40-kilogram rare barrel lying inside a glacier remain preserved?

A surprising event that defied the laws of nature and time has occurred on the high peaks of the South Tyrol region, located in the northern part of Italy. A beer barrel (keg) that went missing nearly half a century ago — in the late 1970s — and remained perfectly preserved until today, was found in a crevice of an Alpine glacier.

According to "Bild na russkom", when the barrel, which had been trapped in ice for nearly 50 years, was opened, it was revealed that its quality, amber color, and even its carbonation level had remained almost unchanged.

A barrel fallen from a helicopter and tireless searches

This unusual history began many years ago with an emergency incident:

  • Falling from the air into the glacier: In the late 1970s, a barrel of beer fell from the cargo net of a helicopter delivering supplies to a mountain shelter and disappeared into a deep glacier crevice;

  • A years-long hunt: Mountain runner Daniel Oberlexner heard this legend from the owner of a local mountain shelter and made it a habit to search for the lost barrel among the glaciers every time he climbed to the heights;

  • Nature's gift: As a result of strong thunderstorms, storms, and the natural melting of glaciers that occurred this summer, the metal keg, which had been buried for 48 years, unexpectedly surfaced.

"Rescue operation": the journey of a 40-kilogram load to the valley

Safely bringing down the rare find turned into a truly arduous adventure:

  • Crossing glaciers and rocks: Oberlexner loaded the heavy 40-kilogram barrel onto a special cargo cart and dragged it for several kilometers on foot through glaciers and steep rocky cliffs;

  • Down via cable car: Then, the find was safely lowered to the valley below using a cable car. According to the seeker, although this process was extremely difficult, he saw the task through to the end.

Expert conclusion: why did the 1978 drink not spoil?

Upon reaching the valley, Daniel Oberlexner handed the barrel to his boss — experienced beverage merchant and expert Lukas Harpf — for inspection:

  • "In perfect condition": According to the stamp on the barrel, the year 1978 is engraved on it. After tasting the product, the expert said: "Its condition was ideal. Its unique taste, beautiful amber color, and even the amount of carbon dioxide (gas) were preserved at normal levels";

  • The non-freezing phenomenon: Usually, open draft beer can be stored for a few weeks to a few months. Harpf assumes that the barrel did not freeze solid into a rock inside the glacier, but rather maintained its primary characteristics for nearly half a century because it remained in a cool temperature within a constantly thermo-insulated environment.

South TyrolAlpine glaciersDaniel Oberlexner
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

A baby mammoth preserved in the glacier for over 30 thousand years has been foundA baby mammoth preserved in the glacier for over 30 thousand years has been found26 September 14:52Scientists reveal the true cause of the horrific tragedy in Nepal and TibetScientists reveal the true cause of the horrific tragedy in Nepal and Tibet18 September 16:25Horrific catastrophe in Nepal: 675 dead, 3,000 missingHorrific catastrophe in Nepal: 675 dead, 3,000 missing29 August 21:43Nepal flood damage reaches $2.56 billion: details of the disasterNepal flood damage reaches $2.56 billion: details of the disaster4 September 11:05Body of tourist missing since 2007 found after 19 yearsBody of tourist missing since 2007 found after 19 years23 August 13:39New cat species discovered in the mountains of Bolivia — A sensation of the century in the world of zoology!New cat species discovered in the mountains of Bolivia — A sensation of the century in the world of zoology!18 September 21:11
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once