Criminal case initiated against the management of “Imarat Development”

The Tashkent City Department of Internal Affairs announced that a criminal case has been initiated against the management of the “Imarat Development” construction company in the Sergeli district under Article 168 (fraud) and Article 192-11 (abuse of authority) of the Criminal Code.

The multi-story buildings the company intended to construct are located in the Kuyichirchik district of the Tashkent region. Some citizens, dissatisfied with this, requested a refund of the money paid for the apartments, but the funds were not returned. Currently, the investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the head of the Department of Internal Affairs and the prosecutor's office.

Marat Khamdamov, known as the founder of the company, stated in two video messages on his Instagram page that he is facing pressure and threats, and that there are attempts to seize the company.

According to him, certain individuals have been trying to take over the company over the past month. The pressure intensified after Khamdamov stated that he would fulfill his obligations to clients, complete the construction of the houses, and hand them over to their owners. The entrepreneur claimed that he and his family were threatened, including death threats, that he was demanded to leave the country and disappear from social media, and that his access to his office was obstructed.

Khamdamov reported that certain individuals planned to sell the company to a third party and take out loans by pledging the completed houses as collateral to a bank. He opposed this and appealed to law enforcement agencies to protect the interests of the clients.

In his second video message, the entrepreneur explained the reasons for the internal conflict and the change of the company's name from “Imarat Development” to “Imtiyaz”.

According to him, while he was abroad in September, the company's chief financier, Jasur Azizov, called him. Khamdamov noted that although Azizov was not a founder, he managed the financial processes. In the phone conversation, he proposed covering the multi-million dollar loss caused to the company, according to calculations, through a bank loan. Khamdamov stated that after he opposed this, the company's name was changed without his consent.

The entrepreneur also mentioned that information portraying him as a fraudster is being spread among clients who come to the office, and he presented audio and video recordings to confirm his statements.

A number of questions have arisen following Khamdamov's appeals. If he is the founder of the company, how were the company's name and management changed without his consent?