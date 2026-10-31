Trump and his wife Melania distributed Halloween gifts to children at the White House (video)

·3·World
Trump and his wife Melania distributed Halloween gifts to children at the White House (video)

U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump participated in the traditional Halloween event held at the White House on October 29. They greeted children dressed in festive costumes and handed out sweets.

The event took place on the South Lawn of the White House. Children dressed as various characters met with the President and his wife. Trump and Melania took photos with them and even signed some of the children's costumes.

Musical performances and various entertainment activities were organized throughout the celebration. Additionally, the U.S. President's Air Force One aircraft flew low over the White House, catching the attention of the event participants.

For reference, Halloween is celebrated annually on October 31. In the U.S., it is a tradition for children to dress up in costumes and go door-to-door asking for candy on the eve of the holiday.

Donald TrumpMelania TrumpWhite HouseHalloween
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