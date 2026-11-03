Pilots spot mysterious object invisible to radar in US skies

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Pilots spot mysterious object invisible to radar in US skies

An incident that baffled pilots has been observed in the skies over the US state of Ohio. The aircraft crew reported seeing an unidentified object resembling a silver capsule moving at high speed.

The incident occurred on August 16. It is reported that while the plane was flying at an altitude of approximately 12.5 kilometers, the pilots spotted the strange object moving above them.

The crew stated that the object was about 10 meters long. Most interestingly, it did not appear on the aircraft's radar or its collision avoidance system.

NUFORC (National UFO Reporting Center), which investigated the case, released its findings on October 26.

However, the true nature of the observed object remains unidentified to this day. Furthermore, no evidence has been provided to link it to extraterrestrials or unknown aerial vehicles.

Thus, the mysterious event in the Ohio sky remains unanswered for now.

UFOOhioNUFORC
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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