90-year-old Japanese bodybuilder competes against younger rivals at world championship

90-year-old Japanese bodybuilder Toshisuke Kanazawa amazed the audience by participating in the world championship. He competed on the same stage against athletes several decades younger than himself.

It is reported that the IFBB World Bodybuilding Championship was held in Spain on October 30. Athletes over the age of 50 participated in the competition, among whom was 90-year-old Kanazawa. Some of his opponents were up to 40 years younger than him.

Kanazawa has previously gained attention for his sporting achievements. In August of this year, he won the Japan Championship for the 19th time.

This time, the athlete did not manage to secure a podium finish. Nevertheless, his participation in the competition earned him applause from the audience.

Remarkably, despite his age, Kanazawa has no intention of retiring and plans to compete in the world championship again at the age of 93. This goal once again demonstrates his passion and determination for the sport.