90-year-old Japanese bodybuilder competes against younger rivals at world championship

·2·Sport
90-year-old Japanese bodybuilder competes against younger rivals at world championship

90-year-old Japanese bodybuilder Toshisuke Kanazawa amazed the audience by participating in the world championship. He competed on the same stage against athletes several decades younger than himself.

It is reported that the IFBB World Bodybuilding Championship was held in Spain on October 30. Athletes over the age of 50 participated in the competition, among whom was 90-year-old Kanazawa. Some of his opponents were up to 40 years younger than him.

Kanazawa has previously gained attention for his sporting achievements. In August of this year, he won the Japan Championship for the 19th time.

This time, the athlete did not manage to secure a podium finish. Nevertheless, his participation in the competition earned him applause from the audience.

Remarkably, despite his age, Kanazawa has no intention of retiring and plans to compete in the world championship again at the age of 93. This goal once again demonstrates his passion and determination for the sport.

Toshisuke KanazawaBodybuildingIFBBWorld Championship
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Neftchi and Pakhtakor’s AFC Champions League Elite opponents confirmedNeftchi and Pakhtakor’s AFC Champions League Elite opponents confirmed19 August 06:12Naoya Inoue reveals his final major career goalNaoya Inoue reveals his final major career goal8 September 23:30Psychological Warfare Ahead of UFC 330: Ian Machado Garry Makes Explosive StatementPsychological Warfare Ahead of UFC 330: Ian Machado Garry Makes Explosive Statement12 August 20:16Ramazon Temirov in Tokyo in His Brother Azizbek’s Corner: The Goal Is a Title FightRamazon Temirov in Tokyo in His Brother Azizbek’s Corner: The Goal Is a Title Fight8 August 11:22Whittaker Targets Guskov: Is a New Fight on the Horizon?Whittaker Targets Guskov: Is a New Fight on the Horizon?8 August 07:18Murat Gassiev could face Bakhodir JalolovMurat Gassiev could face Bakhodir Jalolov19 August 18:26
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach