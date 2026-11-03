Bozorboy claims National Guard officers broke his arm: the incident is under investigation (video)

·81·Society
Bozorboy claims National Guard officers broke his arm: the incident is under investigation (video)

Bozorboy, a street performer known for singing at the Chorsu bazaar in Tashkent, has alleged that National Guard officers broke his arm while taking him into custody. A video message of him with his arm in a medical splint has circulated on social media.

However, there is currently no official information regarding when or under what circumstances the injury occurred, nor has the fracture been confirmed by a medical diagnosis.

As a reminder, on September 17, National Guard officers took Bozorboy from the Eski Juva bazaar area to the police station. According to the agency, he had been soliciting money from entrepreneurs, citizens, and foreign tourists at the bazaar, and insulting or harassing those who refused to give him money.

This situation has sparked widespread discussion on social media. It was announced that the National Guard has launched an official investigation into Bozorboy's injury claim, and that an impartial legal assessment of the incident will be conducted, with an appropriate decision to be made based on the results.

BozorboyNational GuardChorsu bazaarEski Juva
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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