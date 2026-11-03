What is the greatest wealth in life? A lesson from the life of a blogger suffering from a serious illness

A touching text is circulating on the internet, reminding us that the true wealth in human life is not money, fame, or luxury, but health and loved ones. It features the final words attributed to fashion blogger Kyrzayda Rodriguez, who reportedly passed away from stomach cancer at the age of 40.

Born in the Dominican Republic, Kyrzayda Rodriguez was known for her blogs about fashion and style. In late 2017, she announced that she had been diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer. Throughout her battle with the illness, she spoke openly to her followers about her treatment, hair loss, and the changes in her daily life.

The blogger passed away on September 9, 2018, at the age of 40. In the posts written during the final months of her life, thoughts on the value of health, family, and loved ones held a special place. For instance, she wrote about how her previous lifestyle had changed due to the illness, and how even eating and simple movements had become difficult. She also emphasized that she cherished the time spent with her loved ones and the small joys in life.

In the text, the author compares her former luxurious life with her condition after the illness. The following lines are quoted:

"— I had one of the most expensive cars in the world. Today, I am in a wheelchair.

— My brand sold luxury clothing, shoes, and expensive items. Now, I am wrapped in a hospital sheet.

— I had millions in my account, but today they cannot help me at all.

— I lived in a mansion, today I am lying in a cramped hospital space. I used to vacation in five-star hotels, now I spend my days in hospital rooms.

— I gave hundreds of autographs, today my signature only appears on medical documents.

— I had seven stylists, today I have even lost my hair. I used to travel on private jets, now I need help even to satisfy my basic needs.

— I used to enjoy the best meals, today my diet is limited to a few pills and a drop of water."

At the end of the text, thoughts are presented that encourage people to think more deeply about life:

"Money, fame, and luxury do not matter to me today as they once did. Because there is no wealth more valuable than health.

If you have your health, bread on your table, a roof over your head, and your family by your side, believe me, you have the most important blessings for a happy life."

Nevertheless, her real-life experience reminds us of one important truth: the health that people sometimes take for granted, the time spent with loved ones, and the opportunities in daily life are, in fact, the greatest blessings.