What did Unai Emery say ahead of the match against Barcelona at Camp Nou?

Unai Emery, the head coach of the English club Aston Villa, has named the team he considers the main favorite to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

According to reports from The Touchline, the experienced European competition specialist identified Catalonia's Barcelona as the primary favorite for the tournament's top prize. Notably, the Spanish coach made these comments just before a crucial clash against the "Blaugrana."

A big battle at Camp Nou: When does the match start?

The central clash of the 4th round of the UEFA Champions League league phase is expected to be a true football festival for fans:

Match time and stadium: The match will kick off on the night of November 3 to November 4, at 01:00 Tashkent time , at the magnificent Camp Nou arena in Barcelona;

Emery's tactics: Many analysts are focused on what counter-attacking plan Emery, who knows Spanish football and Barcelona's style of play very well, has devised against his former rival.

Situation in the standings: The favorite is behind, the underdog is ahead

Before the head-to-head match, the positions and results of the teams have created a rather unexpected picture:

Aston Villa with a 100 percent record: The Birmingham side is causing a real sensation this season — having won all three of their opening matches, they are in 2nd place with 9 points ;

Barcelona in the role of chaser: Hansi Flick's charges have recorded two wins and one defeat in their last 3 matches, sitting in 8th place with 6 points ;

A 3-point difference: If the Catalans win on their home turf, they will level the points with their opponent in the standings. Meanwhile, the Birmingham side aims to strengthen its position among the leaders by securing points.

Having given his opponent high praise, it is clear that Unai Emery will try to achieve another sensational result with his team at Camp Nou.