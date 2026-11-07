Cannavaro to Napoli players: "You need to keep your mouths shut and your hands to yourselves on the pitch"

Former Napoli defender and current head coach of the Uzbekistan national team Fabio Cannavaro has expressed his opinion on the problematic situation surrounding the Neapolitan team and offered serious advice to the players.

In an interview with Calcionapoli1926.it, the former Ballon d'Or winner emphasized the need to put aside excessive emotions and conflicts on the pitch and focus solely on the game.

"Resolve excessive emotions in the locker room": Cannavaro's demand

The expert, a well-known figure in Neapolitan football, noted the necessity of prioritizing team discipline:

Composure on the pitch: "In my opinion, you need to keep your mouth shut and your hands to yourself on the pitch. There is no need for excessive gestures or arguments. All other complaints and issues can be resolved in the locker room after the game," said Cannavaro;

Player responsibility: The coach emphasized that it is wrong to blame only the staff: "You can have the best ideas in the world, but 80–90 percent of any coach's success remains directly dependent on the players' actions."

Napoli's difficult situation and the decisive battle against Lazio

At the moment, the Neapolitan club is going through difficult times in the Italian championship: