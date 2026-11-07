Cannavaro to Napoli players: "You need to keep your mouths shut and your hands to yourselves on the pitch"
Former Napoli defender and current head coach of the Uzbekistan national team Fabio Cannavaro has expressed his opinion on the problematic situation surrounding the Neapolitan team and offered serious advice to the players.
In an interview with Calcionapoli1926.it, the former Ballon d'Or winner emphasized the need to put aside excessive emotions and conflicts on the pitch and focus solely on the game.
"Resolve excessive emotions in the locker room": Cannavaro's demand
The expert, a well-known figure in Neapolitan football, noted the necessity of prioritizing team discipline:
Composure on the pitch: "In my opinion, you need to keep your mouth shut and your hands to yourself on the pitch. There is no need for excessive gestures or arguments. All other complaints and issues can be resolved in the locker room after the game," said Cannavaro;
Player responsibility: The coach emphasized that it is wrong to blame only the staff: "You can have the best ideas in the world, but 80–90 percent of any coach's success remains directly dependent on the players' actions."
Napoli's difficult situation and the decisive battle against Lazio
At the moment, the Neapolitan club is going through difficult times in the Italian championship:
8th place in the table: The team, led by Massimiliano Allegri, has dropped to 8th place in the Serie A standings and is significantly behind in the title race;
Test against the leader: In the next round, Napoli will face championship leaders Lazio. This central clash is expected to be a decisive test for the Neapolitans to emerge from their crisis and restore their standing.
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