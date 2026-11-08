Matyoqub Matchanov wins 'Best Actor' award in Turkey

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Matyoqub Matchanov wins 'Best Actor' award in Turkey

At the 6th 'Korkut Ata' Turkic World Film Festival held in Istanbul, People's Artist of Uzbekistan Matyoqub Matchanov was named the winner of the 'Best Actor' category. The actor received this recognition for his performance in the film 'Farz' (Duty), directed by Sarvar Karimov.

This award is not only a fitting tribute to Matyoqub Matchanov's many years of creative work and acting skill, but it is also significant as one of the achievements of Uzbek cinema on the international stage.

We sincerely congratulate Matyoqub Matchanov on this success! We wish him new victories and unforgettable roles in his future creative career.

Portrait of a middle-aged man with a mustache wearing a green military uniform.

For reference, Matyoqub Matchanov was born on November 26, 1956, in Tashkent. After finishing school, he entered the Tashkent Institute of Theatre and Fine Arts with the dream of becoming an actor. He first appeared on screen in the 1980 film 'Youth of a Genius'. After graduating, he began his career in 1985 at the 'Yosh Gvardiya' (Young Guard) Theater. As an actor, he gained the attention of fans as a comedic performer following his role in the film 'Bozor ko‘rmagan yigit'.

Matyoqub MatchanovKorkut Ata Film FestivalFarz filmSarvar Karimov
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